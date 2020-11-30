JeM associate held along with grenade, Rs 3.5 lakh cash in Kupwara

Srinagar: Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a militant associate of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Dragmulla area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

He was arrested at a naka along with a chinese grenade and Rs 3.5 lakh cash, a senior police officer said.
He further said that the militant associate had come from Sopore along with the money to purchase weapons.

A case has been lodged under FIR no. 333/2020 US 3/4 Explosive sub act, 13,38, 40 ULAP act in Police Station Kupwara, the officer added.

Offcial sources identified the apprehended militant associate as Sahil Mushtaq son of Mushtaq Ahmad Dar resident of Babgund Handwara.(GNS)

