With 512 fresh cases, Covid tally climbs to 1,09,383 in J&K

Srinagar: Four more persons infected with Covid-19 died on Saturday, taking the total number of deaths related to the pandemic to 1,680 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, two deaths were reported in Kashmir and two in Jammu division. The deceased persons include one each from Baramulla and Ganderbal district and one each from Jammu and Doda.

The total number of infected persons detected in J&K has reached 1,09,383 with 512 fresh cases reported on Saturday evening.

Of the 1,680 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 1,099 have been in Kashmir division and 581 in Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 416 deaths has the highest fatalities, so far, followed by Baramulla (162), Budgam (100), Pulwama (86), Kupwara(82) Anantnag (78) Kulgam (50), Bandipora (50), Shopian (37), and the lowest in Ganderbal (38).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 297 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (49), Doda (56), Kathua (36), Samba (31), Udhampur (47), Poonch (22), Ramban (18), Kishtwar (16) and the lowest in Reasi (9).

Among the new cases, 212 were reported from Kashmir and 300 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 97, Baramulla 26, Budgam 25, Ganderbal 14, Bandipora 12, Anantnag 7, Pulwama 14, Kupwara 16, 1 in Shopian we’re as Kulgam report zero .

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 129, followed by Udhampur 31, Poonch 1, Samba 20, Doda 18, Ramban 9, Kathua 23, Rajouri 33 and Kishtwar 26.

Officials said that 632 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 453 from Kashmir and 179 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 102,591 which include 61,495 from Kashmir and 41,096 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 5,112 active cases, of which 2,841 are from Kashmir and 2,271 are from Jammu.

