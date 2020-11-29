If Article 370 abrogation resolved all issues, why 9 lakh troops still stationed in Kashmir, asks Mehbooba

Srinagar: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, Sunday took a jibe at BJP led government at Centre stating that if revocation of Article 370 had resolved all issues, why nine lakh troops are still stationed in valley and why they have not been sent to borders.

The PDP chief also accused BJP led government at the Centre of “murdering the democracy in the name of District Development Council (DDC) polls as alliance candidates are being confined to homes while others enjoy full freedom”.

“Whosoever tries to raise voice against BJP’s atrocities are being dubbed as anti-national and booked under UAPA. There seems to be no place for real democracy in BJP’s India,” Mehbooba said while addressing a press conference at her Gupkar residence.

Over BJP’s claim that Article 370 stands buried, Mehbooba said, “If all issues have been resolved, why nine lakh troops are still stationed in Kashmir. All the forces should have been sent to borders, what are they doing in Valley.”. Asked about the highest percentage of votes in the phase one of the DDC polls, she said, “Highest poll percentage in DDC polls have no bearing on the Kashmir issue. Elections were held in past as well. Kashmir is an issue which needs to be resolved.”

The PDP chief said that BJP is managing election affairs at their own will.

She further alleged that Muslims are “dubbed as Pakistanis, Sikh’s as Khalistanis, students as anti-national, women protests anti-national”.

“I want to ask BJP that if everyone is anti-national and is being slapped for raising voice against the suppression, who is Hindustani then, BJP only?” She said PAGD candidates have been confined to their homes and not allowed to run poll campaign while BJP candidates are freely roaming around.

On the Roshni beneficiaries, she said it was “not a scam but was a scheme for poor”. “If BJP is so serious about the land grab issue, it should go after big fish, not the poor who have not even 5 marlas of land in their possessions. Notices are being sent to the poor, once such notice is with me”.

Taking a dig at BJP, she said that if Model Code of Conduct is in place, how come SMC Mayoral elections were held. “They (BJP) are themselves murdering democracy. This is real dictatorship,” she said—(KNO)

