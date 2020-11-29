Dry weather spurs voter turnout in Baramulla

Baramulla: Intense cold in the morning hours saw less number of voters drawing to polling stations in Baramulla’s six District Development Council (DDC) constituencies. However as the day progressed, dry weather prompted people to turn up at polling booths and cast their vote, taking the overall turnout to above 35 percent in the district.
Baramulla saw polling in six DDC constituencies of Tangmarg and Rafiabad in the first phase of DDC elections. They include Wanigam, Khaipora, Tangmarg and Wailoo and two blocks of Rafiabad including KB Rafiabad and Rafiabad.
The six constituencies comprised of 73186 voters including 37488 female and 35698 male voters. Of them, 25790 voters including 13806 male and 11984 female voters exercised their franchise.
