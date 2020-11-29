Child among three ‘asphxiated’ to death in Baramulla village

Baramulla: Two women and a child allegedly died of overnight asphyxiation by a gas heater in Lari village of north Kashmir’s Baramulla village, officials said on Sunday.
The trio died likely due to carbon monoxide from a gas heater they left on for the whole night, a senior health official said.
He said that police has reached the spot for investigation.
Baramulla: Two women and a child allegedly died of overnight asphyxiation by a gas heater in Lari village of north Kashmir’s Baramulla village, officials said on Sunday.