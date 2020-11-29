4 govt employees suspended for ‘vitiating’ DDC, Panchayat by-elections in Pulwama

Pulwama: Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Dr Raghav Langer has placed under suspension four employees for allegedly indulging in election campaigning besides intimidating the voters during the ongoing Sarpanch/ Panch by-elections and DDC elections.

An order issued by District Election Office reads that as per the report of AERO Pulwama/Litter block, two JEs of REW block Pulwama , Akhil Gandotra and Nazir Ahmad Allie were found involved in “dereliction of election related duties besides exhibiting disruptive attitude towards elections which amounts to obstructing the ongoing election process”.

Deputy District Election Officer has been appointed as Inquiry Officer to conduct enquiry into the matter, present charge sheet to the erring officials and furnish enquiry report alongwith recommendations within fifteen days for initiating disciplinary action against erring officials under relevant provisions of law, officials said.

Earlier, two more employees namely Zahoor Ahmad Wani , working as Nursing Orderly at SDH Tral and Mohammad Khalil, Helper Irrigation subdivision Tral were also suspended who have been prima facie found indulging in election campaigning/ intimidating the voters during the on going by- elections for Sarpanch/ Panch and DDC elections.

The order reads that any attempt to vitiate the election process can’t be allowed under the explicit provisions of J&K Representation of People’s Act, 1951 ,J& K Panchayati Raj Act ,1989 and Government order no. 31 JK( GAD) of 2020 dated November 22. The two employees have been attached with office of Deputy District Election Officer who have also been appointed as the Enquiry officer to serve charge sheet to the suspended employee, besides submitting enquiry report within a month along with his recommendations so that penal action can be initiated against the employees under relevant provisions of law.

