Ex-Dy Registrar KU passes away; VC, officers condole demise

Srinagar: Vice-Chancellor of University of Kashmir, Prof Talat Ahmad, Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir, Controller of Examinations Dr M Y Bhat and other officers of the university Saturday condoled the demise of former Deputy Registrar, Inderjit Singh.
Inderjit served the university in various capacities including Deputy Registrar, Development/Estates, a varsity statement said.
While praying for eternal peace to the departed soul, the officers expressed their heartfelt condolences and sympathies with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.
Inderjit, as per the statement, was a noble soul, a down to earth person and a dedicated officer whose contribution towards the welfare and progress of the University will always be remembered and recalled, the officers said.