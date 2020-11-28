DDC elections: Over 3 per cent polling in Bandipora till 9 am

Bandipora: Over 3 per cent polling has been recorded in three panchayat blocks that went to polls on Saturday for district development council elections in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

An official said that the three panchayat blocks have recorded 3.72 per cent polling till 9 am.

In the first phase of DDC elections, Gurez, Tulail and Sumbal panchayat blocks went to polls today.

The official said that Sumbal block has so far recorded the highest polling percentage at 6. 71 per cent till 9 am, while Tulail block recorded 1. 57 per cent and Gurez 2. 31 per cent. The overall percentage in three blocks till 9 am stands at 3. 72 percent, he said.

He said that 835 voters have cast their votes in Sumbal block while 143 electors in Tulail and 232 electors in Gurez block have cast their votes so far.(KNO)

