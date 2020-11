Srinagar: An 80-year-old mentally-challenged non-local resident was found dead on Saturday morning in Chattabal area of Srinagar, officials said.

Officials identified the deceased as Tahir of Saharanpur Uttar Pradesh was found lying near Masjid Ahlihadees Zampa Kadal Chatabal.

The body was shifted to SMHS for conducting postmortem and other medical formalties, they said, adding that a case under section 174 Crpc has been registered. (KNO)

