51.76 percent voting in first phase of DDC elections

Srinagar: The first phase of maiden DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded over fifty-one percent voting.
A total of 3,62,766 of the 70,08,42 registered electors accounting for 51.76 turnout cast their votes across 20 J&K districts, official data shared by Election Commissioner, K K Sharma on Twitter, read.
The voters comprise 1,93,375 men and 1,69,391 women as per the data.
