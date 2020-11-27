Mehbooba not house arrested, ‘requested to postpone Pulwama visit purely due to security reasons’: J&K Police

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said that Mehbooba Mufti was not under house arrest as claimed by her daughter Iltija Mufti.
Police said that Mufti was only “requestedto postpone her visit to south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
“PDP leader Ms Mehbooba Mufti is not under house arrest. She was requested to postpone her visit to Pulwama purely due to security reasons, ” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted this afternoon.
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said that Mehbooba Mufti was not under house arrest as claimed by her daughter Iltija Mufti.