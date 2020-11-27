Medium to low danger avalanche warning issued in 10 J&K districts

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday issued a medium and low level snow avalanche warning in higher reaches of Baramulla and Bandipora, Kupwara and Ganderbal districts in Kashmir and Poonch, Rajouri Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar in Jammu.
“Medium danger avalanche warning for higher reaches of Baramulla and Bandipora districts. Low level for higher reaches of Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Kupwara and Ganderbal districts, ” J&K Disaster Management Authority said in a statement.
