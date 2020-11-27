Five more die of Covid

Srinagar: Five more persons infected with Covid-19 died on Thursday, taking the total number of deaths related to the pandemic to 1,668 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, three deaths were reported in Kashmir and two in Jammu division. The deceased persons include two from Srinagar district and one from Baramulla and two from Jammu.

The total number of infected persons detected in J&K has reached 1,08,306 with 487 fresh cases reported on Thursday evening.

Of the 1,668 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 1,094 have been in Kashmir division and 574 in Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 415 deaths has the highest fatalities, so far, followed by Baramulla (161), Budgam (99), Pulwama (86), Kupwara(82) Anantnag (77) Kulgam (50), Bandipora (50), Shopian (37), and the lowest in Ganderbal (37).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 294 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (49), Doda (53), Kathua (36), Samba (31), Udhampur (46), Poonch (22), Ramban (18), Kishtwar (16) and the lowest in Reasi (9).

Among the new cases, 255 were reported from Kashmir and 232 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 110, Baramulla 29, Budgam 27, Ganderbal 21, Bandipora 7, Anantnag 5, Pulwama 15, Kupwara 19, 19 in Shopian we’re as Kulgam report 3 .

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 111, followed by Udhampur 28, Poonch 1, Samba 12, Doda 19, Ramban 7, Kathua 25, Rajouri 5 and Kishtwar 15.

Officials said that 471 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 288 from Kashmir and 183 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 101,363 which include 60,646 from Kashmir and 40,717 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 5,275 active cases, of which 3,245 are from Kashmir and 2,030 are from Jammu.

