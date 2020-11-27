2 Soldiers killed in cross LoC firing in Rajouri

Poonch: Two army soldiers were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Suderbani area of Rajouri in Friday, officials said.

Lt Col Devender Anand, army’s Jammu based spokesman said Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked cease fire violation on the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani Sector of District Rajouri on 27 November.

He said troops responded “immediately to the enemy fire”. In the ensuing fire, two soldiers of the Indian Army Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri and Rifleman Sukhbir Singh got critically injured and later succumbed to their injuries.

The incident comes a day after a JCO was killed and a civilian was injured on LoC in Poonch district. (GNS)

