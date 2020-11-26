‘Wet spell’ comes to end with less severity than expected

Srinagar: The upper reaches of Kashmir valley continued to receive intermittent snowfall while the plains received light rainfall for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, bringing the three-day “wet spell” forecast by the weather office to an end. Dry weather is now forecast to the end of this month.

Gulmarg and Pahalgam received fresh snowfall on Wednesday. Gulmarg received snowfall of about 4-5 inches beginning Tuesday night, while Pahalgam receiving about 2 inches of fresh snow, weather officials told Kashmir Reader.

The Mughal Road and the Srinagar to Leh road remained closed for the third straight day.

In certain higher reaches of Kashmir valley and Ladakh, light snowfall was received in a staggered manner on Wednesday, weather officials said.

The J&K Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday issued avalanche warning for eleven districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The department advised people to take precautions and avoid venturing out in the avalanche prone areas.

Srinagar city witnessed another day of light rain, which led to slight increase in night temperatures. The minimum temperature stayed above zero degrees on Wednesday.

According to the official data, Srinagar received 1mm rainfall on Wednesday, Qazigund 9.8mm, and Pahalgam 3.7mm. Gulmarg received 5mm rainfall, Kupwara 7.6mm, and Kokernag 1.7mm on Wednesday.

Weather officials said that the weather was likely to improve from Wednesday evening and remain dry up to the end of this month.

“As predicted earlier, the weather will improve from this evening. The weather will remain dry till the end of this month,”Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, Deputy Director, Meteorological Department, J&K, told Kashmir Reader.

Regarding day and night temperatures, the officials said that Srinagar recorded maximum temperature of 5.6 degree Celsius and minimum temperature of 0.6 degree Celsius on Wednesday, a slight increase in the night temperature as compared to the previous day.

The famous ski-resort Gulmarg continued to be the coldest with maximum temperature settling at 0.4 degree Celsius and minimum temperature as low as minus 5.0 degree Celsius on Wednesday. Tourist destination Pahalgam recorded maximum temperature of 3.1 degree Celsius and minimum temperature of 0.3 degree Celsius.

Qazigund in south Kashmir recorded 7.0 degree Celsius maximum temperature and 2.2 degree Celsius minimum temperature, Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded maximum temperature of 3.9 degree Celsius and minimum temperature of minus 0.5 degree Celsius on Wednesday.

Regarding traffic movement on Srinagar-Jammu Highway, the traffic department said on Wednesday that subject to fair weather conditions, traffic will be allowed to move from Jammu towards Srinagar on Thursday.

For the movement of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs), it said, “Subject to fair weather conditions and clearance of road, HMVs shall be allowed from Jakheni (Udhampur) towards Srinagar.”

For Mughal Road and Leh-Kargil Road, the department said that the road remains closed due to the accumulation of snow. Both the stretches have received heavy snowfall rendering the road blocked, officials said.

