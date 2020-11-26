LG releases special covers on Kangri and Kehwa by Department of Posts

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Thursday released two special covers on the themes- Kangri and Kehwa of the Postal Department here at the Raj Bhavan for promoting the cultural facets of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor congratulated all the officers of the Postal Department from J&K for coming out with these two special postal covers on the significant occasion of the Constitution Day.

A government handout said Jammu and Kashmir was the land of a number of cultural icons which render a unique beauty to the rich heritage of India.

Sinha urged philately enthusiasts to have these covers in their collection.

“I strongly believe that the cultural traditions can be shared through such initiative and these special covers on Jammu and Kashmir will be embedded in people’s hearts and mind”, maintained the Lt Governor.

It was informed that philately is one of the important sources of knowledge and is part of the services of the Department of Posts. J&K Postal Circle has also been active in the field of Philately and has been promoting the famous tourist attraction sites, flora, and fauna, heritage, art and culture, famous educational institutes, flowers, etc of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ashok Kumar Poddar, Additional Director General, Postal Services informed the Lt Governor that this year, the Department of Post, J&K Postal Circle is working on the release of a few more special covers to promote the culture and heritage of J&K and as a step towards this, two covers are being released.

Shailendra Dashora, Chief Postmaster General, J&K Circle, other senior officers of J&K Postal Circle were present on the occasion.

