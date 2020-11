Srinagar: In view of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, winter vacations sanctioned to faculty members of the SKIMS and its Medical College Bemina and staff members except leave sanctioned on medical grounds/maternity leave have been cancelled by the administration.

“As such it is impressed upon all the faculty and staff members to remain available at their places of posting in their respective departments,” a statement issued by the SKIMS administration reads. (KNO)

