12 deaths, 489 new cases

Srinagar: Twelve more persons infected with Covid-19 died on Wednesday, taking the total number of deaths related to the pandemic to 1,663 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, six deaths were reported in Kashmir and six in Jammu division. The deceased persons include five from Srinagar district and one from Kupwara, three from Udhampur, one from Kathua and two from Samba districts.

The total number of infected persons detected in J&K has reached 1,07,819 with 489 fresh cases reported on Wednesday evening.

Of the 1,663 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 1,085 have been in Kashmir division and 566 in Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 413 deaths has the highest fatalities, so far, followed by Baramulla (160), Budgam (99), Pulwama (86), Kupwara(82) Anantnag (77) Kulgam (50), Bandipora (50), Shopian (37), and the lowest in Ganderbal (37).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 292 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (49), Doda (53), Kathua (36), Samba (31), Udhampur (46), Poonch (22), Ramban (18), Kishtwar (16) and the lowest in Reasi (9).

Among the new cases, 225 were reported from Kashmir and 264 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 85, Baramulla 39, Budgam 33, Ganderbal 12, Bandipora 17, Anantnag 5, Pulwama 5, Kupwara 24, 5 in Shopian we’re as Kulgam report zero .

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 126, followed by Udhampur 46, Poonch 3, Samba 12, Doda 27, Ramban 5, Kathua 10, Rajouri 5 and Kishtwar 22.

Officials said that 570 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 384 from Kashmir and 186 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 100,892 which include 60,358 from Kashmir and 40,534 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 5,264 active cases, of which 3,281 are from Kashmir and 1,983 are from Jammu.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print