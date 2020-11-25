Ten more deaths due to coronavirus

Srinagar: Ten more persons infected with Covid-19 died on Tuesday, taking the total number of deaths related to the pandemic to 1,651 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, six deaths were reported in Kashmir and four in Jammu division. The deceased persons include three from Srinagar district and one each from Barmulla, Kulgam, Shopian, Jammu, Samba, Udhampur, and Doda districts.

The total number of infected persons detected in J&K has reached 1,07,330 with 431 fresh cases reported on Tuesday evening.

Of the 1,651 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 1,085 have been in Kashmir division and 566 in Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 408 deaths has the highest fatalities, so far, followed by Baramulla (160), Budgam (99), Pulwama (86), Kupwara(81) Anantnag (77) Kulgam (50), Bandipora (50), Shopian (37), and the lowest in Ganderbal (37).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 292 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (49), Doda (53), Kathua (35), Samba (29), Udhampur (43), Poonch (22), Ramban (18), Kishtwar (16) and the lowest in Reasi (9).

Among the new cases, 178 were reported from Kashmir and 253 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 84, Baramulla 18, Budgam 16, Ganderbal 12, Bandipora 7, Anantnag 2, Pulwama 19, Kupwara 14, 3 in Shopian and Kulgam 3.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 122, followed by Udhampur 37, Poonch 11, Samba 17, Doda 14, Ramban 18, Kathua 9, Rajouri 3 and Kishtwar 16.

Officials said that 495 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 275 from Kashmir and 220 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 100,322 which include 59,974 from Kashmir and 40,348 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 5,357 active cases, of which 3,446 are from Kashmir and 1,911 are from Jammu.

