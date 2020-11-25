LG Sinha for free and fair DDC, local body polls

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor J&K, Manoj Sinha on Wednesday reviewed the election preparedness for the

ensuing District Development Council (DDC) election and by-elections for Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies (ULB) in a high-level meeting with Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and Superintendents of Police through video-conferencing, here at Civil Secretariat.

A government handout said that divisional commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir briefed the Lt Governor about the status of preparedness regarding the elections particularly the logistical issues in view of the snowfall in remote hilly regions across J&K.

During the review, the Lt Governor directed the officers to take all the requisite measures to maintain neutrality and ensure free and fair election. He directed them to take all the preemptive measures for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the elections, besides availability of basic facilities to be ensured for the security forces and polling staff. “DCs and SPs to meticulously ensure free movement of candidates of all parties, security arrangements and other preparatory measures for the ensuing elections”, he added.

The LG asked officiaks to ensure all the facilities for people in far-flung areas so that everyone can exercise their right to vote irrespective of caste, creed, religion, or gender.

During the review of COVID-19 management and control efforts in J&K, the Lt Governor also took the first-hand appraisal of the preparations regarding the COVID vaccine delivery in the backdrop of Prime Minister’s Video-Conference on Tuesday.

The Lt Governor asked the Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo, to plan in advance and prioritize the delivery of the vaccine.

He asked the officers to ensure that all the COVID related SOPs and advisories shall be followed during elections also.

Later, the Lt Governor also took stock of the winter preparedness and logistic arrangements being made by the various departments across J&K. He asked the concerned officers to ensure uninterrupted drinking water and power supply, availability of public utilities like firewood, ration, medicines and other basic amenities and essential supplies, during the harsh winter days, especially in remote and difficult terrain areas.

He also laid special emphasis on ensuring uninterrupted road connectivity and proper Traffic management for smooth vehicular movement.

Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

