J&K admin issues avalanche warning in 11 districts of J&K, Leh in Ladakh

Srinagar: The J&K Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday issued avalanche warning for eleven districts of Jammu and Kashmir and Leh district of Ladakh.

The Disaster Management in a handout issued Medium danger (yellow alert) avalanche warning has been issued for higher reaches of District Kishtwar, Kupwara and Bandipora districts.

Besides, a low danger (yellow alert) avalanche warning has also been issued for higher reaches of Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Doda, Anantnag, Kulgam, Baramulla, Ganderbal and Leh Districts.

People living in these areas have been asked to take precautions and not venture in avalanche prone areas.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print