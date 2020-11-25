DDC polls: Farooq appeals people to vote for Gupkar Alliance

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday appealed to the people to vote for the candidates of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) in the District Development Council (DDC) polls beginning on Saturday.

In a video released by the PAGD, Abdullah, who is under self-isolation after a member of his household staff tested positive for COVID-19, urged the people to ensure the victory of the alliance candidates by huge margins so that it succeeds in its aim of restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir which was revoked by the Centre in August last year.

“My countrymen, the election bugle has been sounded. I appeal to you to vote only for the alliance candidates. The others, who are saying they are also alliance candidates, are not of the alliance, but its enemies,” Abdullah, who is also the president of the PAGD, said.

“If we have to succeed, then you should vote only for the alliance. This alliance was formed to restore our identity, restore the statehood and that which was taken away from us the Articles 370 and 35-A. We have come together to keep this state united,” he said.

The PAGD has announced a seat-sharing arrangement between the constituent parties which are contesting the polls on their respective symbols.

“So, I appeal to you not to vote for anyone else and come out in large numbers to vote for the alliance candidates. I appeal to you to ensure the victory of the alliance candidates by huge margins. I hope you will pay heed to our appeal,” Abdullah said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print