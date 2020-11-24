Mortality rate decreasing in Kashmir valley, slightly but steadily

Anantnag: Even though it is still higher than the national average, the mortality rate due to Covid-19 in Kashmir division has been declining steadily over the past few months – ever so slightly.

The ten districts of Kashmir have so far recorded a total of 64,161 cases of Covid-19 infection out of which 1.074 people have lost their life.

“The figures translate to a mortality rate of 1.6 percent at present, which is two decimal points higher than the national average of 1.4 percent,” a senior official in the administration privy to the records on Covid-19 told Kashmir Reader.

The country overall has recorded 9.14 million cases of the infection so far and 1,34,000 people have died of it. The scenario in Kashmir valley seems to be worrisome when compared to the national average.

“However, if we look at the past couple of months, we are making steady progress and the mortality rate has come down steadily,” the official said. “Though we are a long shot from normalcy, but we are making progress, and that is important.”

Kashmir Reader on August 19 had reported that the mortality rate in Kashmir was 2.2 percent (with over 510 deaths), which was higher than the national average of 1.9 percent, even back then.

In the month of September, however, the mortality rate came down substantially from 2.2 percent (on August 18) to 1.8 percent on September 22. “On September 22 the total case load was 42,059 while as 789 people had died due to the infection,” the official said.

A month later, on October 22, the mortality rate had come down another notch to 1.7 percent – with a total case load of 54,090 and 944 deaths.

“And today it has come down another scratch and stands at 1.6 percent,” the official said. “If we look at the overall scenario the mortality rate has come down from 2.2 percent on August 18 to 1.6 percent on November 22, which is absolute good going.”

Interestingly, it is not the worst-hit Srinagar district but Baramulla district in north Kashmir that has the highest mortality rate in Kashmir division at 2.1 percent. The lowest is in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district at 0.9 percent.

“The other districts, on mortality front, linger between 1.1 percent (in Bandipora) to 1.8 percent (in Srinagar),” the official said.

