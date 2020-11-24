2 killed in Ramban accident

Jammu: A day after a vehicle rolled down into river Chenab in Ramban district, the police on Tuesday said that two persons onboard it have been killed and efforts are ongoing to retrieve their bodies from the vehicle.

The vehicle Mahindra Bolero plunged into the fast-flowing water body last night near Mehar area along the Jammu-Srinagar highway and only one of its wheels was visible. Soon a rescue operation was launched.

SSP Ramban Haseeb-Ul-Rahman, who is overseeing the rescue operation, said that efforts are underway to pull out the vehicle and retrieve the bodies. Both of them are said to be locals from the Ramban district. (GNS)

