12 die of Covid in J&K

Srinagar: Twelve more persons infected with Covid-19 died on Monday, taking the total number of deaths to 1,641 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, five deaths were reported in Kashmir and seven in Jammu division. The deceased persons include two from Srinagar district, one each from Budgam, Kupwara, Kulgam and two each from Jammu and Samba and three from Udhampur districts.

The total number of infected persons detected in J&K has reached 1,06,899 with 351 fresh cases reported on Monday evening.

Of the 1,641 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 1,079 have been in Kashmir division and 562 in Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 405 deaths has the highest

fatalities, so far, followed by Baramulla (159), Budgam (99), Pulwama (86), Kupwara(81) Anantnag (77) Kulgam (49), Bandipora (50), Shopian (36), and the lowest in Ganderbal (37).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 291 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (49), Doda (52), Kathua (35), Samba (28), Udhampur (42), Poonch (22), Ramban (18), Kishtwar (16) and the lowest in Reasi (9).

Among the new cases, 166 were reported from Kashmir and 185 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 79, Baramulla 16, Budgam 23, Ganderbal 6, Bandipora 4, Anantnag 4, Pulwama 10, Kupwara 17, 4 in Shopian and Kulgam 3.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 98, followed by Udhampur 20, Poonch 2, Samba 6, Doda 23, Ramban 10, Kathua 4, Rajouri 3 and Kishtwar 15.

Officials said that 608 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 394 from Kashmir and 214 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 99,827 which include 59,699 from Kashmir and 40,128 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 5,431 active cases, of which 3,549 are from Kashmir and 1,882 are from Jammu.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print