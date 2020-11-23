Suspended DSP Devender Singh case: PDP’s Waheed Parra questioned by NIA in New Delhi

Srinagar: National Investigation Agency (NIA) Monday questioned PDP’s youth leader Waheed ur Rehman Para in New Delhi in connection with the arrest of Dy SP Devender Singh and Hizbul Mujahideen commander Naveed Babu.

Singh was arrested for ferrying militants in his personal car.

Parra will be questioned forsecond consecutive day on Tuesday as per officials.

A top NIA official said that Parra was questioned at the New Delhi office of NIA and has been asked to report to NIA headquarters Delhi for the second consecutive day tomorrow where he will be questioned again.

On January 12, Dy SP Devender Singh, along with Hizbul Mujahideen commander Naveed Babu besides a lawyer were arrested while travelling in a vehicle from Srinagar to Jammu on January 19 this year.

On June 19, suspended dysp managed to get the bail, while the NIA stated that it was investigating another case against dysp Singh.(KNO)

