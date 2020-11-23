Fresh snowfall forces closure of Bandipora-Gurez, Srinagar-Leh roads

Bandipora: The 434 km Srinagar-Leh highway as well as Bandipora-Gurez road were on Monday closed for traffic in view of fresh snowfall, officials said.

The snowfall started Sunday evening as predicted by the weatherman and soon carpeted the Gurez valley in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district with officials closing the Bandipora-Gurez road for traffic this morning.

The Srinagar-Leh highway too was closed in view of snowfall at Sonamarg, Mani Marg, Drass and Zojilla as a precautionary measure as per officials.

The light snowfall was witnessed in other hilly areas of north Kashmir district too as the weather remains inclement in the plains.

According to officials, Gurez valley plains have received at least five inches of snowfall.

The Razdan Top, located at an elevation of near 12000ft, has received at least 12 inches of snow, according to the officials

The Gurez road was thrown open for one way traffic just two days ago after hectic efforts. (With inputs from KNO)

