Brief gunfight in north Kashmir’s Machil amid heavy snowfall

Srinagar: Army and BSF were engaged in a brief gunfight after some suspicious movement was observed in Machil sector along Line of Control in Kupwara district, officials said on Monday.

They said that the joint forces fired several rounds last night after observing the suspicious movement.

“BSF observed some movement on the intervening night of 22 and 23 November. The soldiers fired on the suspicious movement and there was late retaliation,” Deputy Inspector General of BSF R Muthu Krishnan said. However, due to heavy snowfall, the searches could not be carried, he said adding the searches will be resumed soon.

On November 8, four soldiers including an army officer and a BSF trooper were killed along with three militants in the same sector, the sources said. (GNS)

