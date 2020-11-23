Abdullahs’ household staffer tests COVID-19 positive; Omar, Farooq to self isolate for another week

Srinagar: A staffer at the Srinagar residence of National Conference Vice President, Omar Abdullah has tested postive for COVID-19, six days after Omar isolated self along with father Farooq Abdullah upon coming in contact with a suspected disease carrier.
The Abdullahs have extended their period of self isolation by another week and will get themselves tested on Monday.
“After last week’s secondary contact we got tested today. Members of the household staff were also tested. One of the staff members tested positive. As a result our period of self-isolation is extended by a further week & we will take another precautionary test on Monday next, ” Omar tweeted this evening.
