Two die of Covid in J&K

Srinagar: Two more persons infected with Covid-19 died on Saturday, taking the total number of deaths to 1,624 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, one death was reported from Kashmir and one from Jammu division. The deceased persons include one from Bandipora and one from Udhampur district.

The total number of infected persons detected in J&K has reached 1,05,984 with 608 fresh cases reported on Saturday evening.

Of the 1,624 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 1,073 have been in Kashmir division and 551 in Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 402 deaths has the highest fatalities, so far, followed by Baramulla (159), Budgam (98), Pulwama (86), Kupwara(80) Anantnag (77) Kulgam (48), Bandipora (50), Shopian (36), and the lowest in Ganderbal (37).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 287 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (49), Doda (52), Kathua (35), Samba (26), Udhampur (37), Poonch (22), Ramban (18), Kishtwar (16) and the lowest in Reasi (9).

Among the new cases, 297 were reported from Kashmir and 311 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 124, Baramulla 40, Budgam 47, Ganderbal 16, Bandipora 21, Anantnag 12, Pulwama 21, Kupwara 16, 4 in Shopian and Kulgam 1.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 115, followed by Udhampur 68, Poonch 3, Samba 13, Doda 28, Ramban 23, Kathua 14, Rajouri 8 and Kishtwar 35.

Officials said that 564 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 382 from Kashmir and 182 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 98,640 which include 58,971 from Kashmir and 39,669 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 5,720 active cases, of which 3,827 are from Kashmir and 1,893.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print