Pampore butchers start selling mutton at government approved rates

Pampore: Butchers in saffron town Pampore of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday started selling mutton at government approved rates.
The J&K administration recently fixed mutton rates at Rs 480 a kilogram.
The rates were fixed after consumers complained about exorbitant mutton rates.
But mutton dealers had objected to the government rates saying they were not genuine. The traders had also boycotted the sale of mutton in protest.
Javid Ahmad Ganie, a butcher at Drangbal Chowk Pampore however opened his shopnon Sunday and started selling mutton at Rs 480 per kg, he told Kashmir Reader.
Earlier, the local administration in the south Kashmir town had sealed nine butcher shops for selling meat at higher rates with many of them also fined for the violation.
