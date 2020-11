Jammu: Border security force on Sunday claimed to have found a suspected tunnel along the international border in Samba district saying it may have been used for infiltration.

An official said that a patrolling party of BSF found a small tunnel in Regal area of Samba on the IB.

“The tunnel is located close to the IB and is suspected to be used for infiltration,” he said, adding that senior officers have rushed to the spot and investigation into the matter is going on.(KNO)

