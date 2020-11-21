Village Chowkidars hold protest, seek increase in honorarium

SRINAGAR: The village Guards (Village Chowkidars) on Saturday held a protest demonstration here in Srinagar demanding increase of their honorarium.

The protesting Chowkidars from the various districts of the Kashmir valley assembled here in a press enclave under the banner of All Jammu and Kashmir Village Guard Association and chanted the slogans in favour of their demands.

Bashir Ahmad Sheikh, President of All Jammu And Kashmir Chowkidar Association said we are demanding the government to increase our honorarium as we are getting very low only Rs 1,500 on a monthly basis.

“Due to the low honorarium, we Chowkidars are facing the financial crisis and can’t fulfill the basic demands and needs of our families in this present time,” He said.

“We are registering birth and deaths and working for the welfare of the people in the villages. We are those Chowkidars who were working in the forefront during the Covid-19 time,” Sheikh said.

The protesting Chowkidars said that they have approached the concerned officials regarding this issue. But nothing has been done for them.

They also requested the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir to look into the matter and increase their honorarium.

