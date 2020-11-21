Two militant associates of Jaish arrested in Tral, Pampore: Police

Awantipora: Police district Awantipora on Saturday claimed to have arrested two militant associates of Jaish-e-Muhammad, a militant outfit in Tral and Pampore areas of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district who were involved in providing shelter and transport of arms.
The arrested militant associates have been identified as Bilal Ahmad Chopan resident of Wagad Tral and Mursaleen Bashir Sheikh resident of Chatlam Pampore, police officer told Kashmir Reader.
Incriminating material has been recovered from both the arrested persons, police said.
Meanwhile, a case FIR number 96/2020 and 90/2020 stands registered against the said arrested persons in Police Station Tral and Police Station Pampore respectively under relevant sections of the law, he said.Further investigation into the case is in progress.