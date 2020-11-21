Motorcyclist injured in road mishap, sucummbs at SKIMS

BARAMULLA: A motorcyclist from Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district injured in a road accident on Friday, sucummbed to his injuries on Saturday morning at SKIMS.
Officials said that two people on a motorcycle met with an accident near Hathlango village on outskirts of Sopore town on Friday evening, the duo were shifted to sub district hospital Sopore for treatment, where from one was shifted to SKIMS for advanced treatment. However, on Saturday morning he succumbed to his injuries. The deceased was identified as Parvaiz Ahmad Malla son of Muhammad Akbar Malla resident of Botingoo Sopore, the injured was said to be stable in the hospital.