KU’s South Campus organises webinar on personal finance management

Srinagar: The South Campus of the University of Kashmir Saturday organised a webinar on personal finance management.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof Talat Ahmad inaugurated the national-level webinar “Strategy for Managing Personal Finance, Including NPS and Mutual Funds”, organised by the Department of Management Studies, South Campus, in collaboration with the Association of Mutual Funds India (AMFI).

In his address, Prof Talat said it was important to sensitise employees about the basics of personal finance management to help them set their priorities and make appropriate plans vis-à-vis budgeting, investments and post-retirement goals.

Alongside, the Vice-Chancellor said, it was equally significant to educate employees governed under the New Pension Scheme (NPS) about its benefits.

“In absence of an accurate know-how of such schemes and investment plans, many employees develop misunderstandings and myths which eventually affects their personal finance management planning,” he said, congratulating the South Campus Director and his team for organising the webinar on an important theme.

Prof Talat said he was glad to observe that the webinar aims to cover key personal financing aspects, including savings, investment and income.

Director South Campus Dr Aijaz A Wani said the webinar aimed to sensitise employees about various aspects of savings and investment opportunities available under the NPS. He also highlighted achievements of the South Campus, and gave a detailed account of academic courses being run there.

Dr Aijaz thanked the Vice-Chancellor for his active support to the promotion of academic and co-curricular at the varsity’s satellite campuses.

Surya Kant Sharma, Senior Consultant AMFI (North India) and Nitin Sharma, Vice President NSDL (E-Governance) delivered special lectures on the NPS and mutual fund investments.

The webinar saw an overwhelming response from participants, including faculty members and scholars from within the J&K and other parts of the country.

Dr Zahoor Ahmad Parry, Assistant Professor, Department of Management Studies South Campus moderated the webinar while Tawseef Ahmad Bhat, Assistant Director, Physical Education at the South Campus delivered a vote of thanks.

