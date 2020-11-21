Killing of 4 JeM militants thwarted efforts to wreak ‘major havoc and destruction’: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a review meeting with top security brass in the wake of the killing of four JeM militants in Jammu and Kashmir, and asserted that security forces have thwarted their efforts to wreak “major havoc and destruction”.

Government sources said that the militants were planning “something big” on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

In his tweets following the meeting, Modi said, “Neutralising of 4 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicate that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted.”

Hailing the security forces, he said they have once again displayed utmost bravery and professionalism.

“Thanks to their alertness, they have defeated a nefarious plot to target grassroots level democratic exercises in Jammu and Kashmir,” the prime minister added.

In the review meeting, Home Minister Amit Shah, NSA Ajit Doval, foreign secretary and top intelligence officials were present as Modi took stock of the situation.

Four Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad militants were killed and two policemen injured in a gunbattle in Nagrota on Thursday after a truck carrying newly infiltrated militants was intercepted, police had said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh, had said after the encounter that the militants had come to execute a “big plan” which has now been foiled. PTI

