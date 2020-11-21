KEG shocked

Srinagar: Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) expresses shock over the untimely death of young journalist Mudasir Ali. This is the second such demise witnessed over the past two months when a young scribe died due to cardiac arrest.
“KEG is paying rich tributes to these reporters who left us at the peak of their career. We sympathize with their families,” the Guild said in a statement.
Mudasir had complained of chest pain in the morning and was rushed to a hospital. However , he succumbed on the way, family sources said.
