VC KU releases book, journal on Kashmir studies

Srinagar: Vice-Chancellor of University of Kashmir, Prof Talat Ahmad Friday released two publications of the varsity’s Institute of Kashmir Studies (IKS).

The publications include an edited book titled ‘Kashmir: Past and Present’ and ‘Journal of Kashmir Studies’.

Prof Talat, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said: “Such books and journals, which carry articles on varied themes by eminent academics and scholars, become an important tool for dissemination of knowledge and information beyond the boundaries of the university.”

He commended Director IKS Prof MY Ganai, Dr Shiraz Ahmed Dar and Dr Muhammad Ibrahim Wani for editing the book, while congratulating the Institute for bringing out its journal.

The IKS, Prof Talat said, has recently started a Masters Programme in Anthropology which is a significant milestone in its journey towards promotion of academics and research.

“The launch of the programme has filled a key academic gap because the course was not being offered at the PG-level in J&K. I hope the Institute will invite social scientists, including some eminent anthropologists to let the students benefit from their expertise”.

Earlier Prof Ganai delivered a welcome address. “The articles in ‘Kashmir: Past and Present’, and the ‘Journal of Kashmir Studies’ capture different shades of socio-cultural heritage and history of the region, including its identity, culture, oral history, poetry, architecture, ecology and industry,” he said.

Eminent historian and former Vice-Chancellor of Universities of Kalyani and Allahabad, Prof Ratan Lal Hangloo, presented a review of the book in a pre-recorded video.

“In its chapters, scholars have studied social, economic, political, technological, environmental, literary and folk aspects and very prominent issues pertaining to religious life, literature, popular culture, and village life in Kashmir,” he said.

“This monumental study is rich in sources, deep in detail, and exhaustive in scope. It is a regional history built upon layers of micro and macro studies,” he said.

Prof Bashir Ahmed Khan, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, who was the guest of honour, said: “The students and scholars should take inspiration from this book and work towards quality peer-reviewed publications at regional, national and international levels.”

Dr Humaira Showkat from IKS delivered a vote of thanks, while Dr Ibrahim Wani conducted proceedings of the event. The edited book has been published by Jay Kay Books.

