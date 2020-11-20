Training programme on child rights concludes at Kulgam

KULGAM:The 5 day training programme to sensitise members of Village Level Child Protection Committees about Juvenile Justice Act 2015, POCSO Act 2012 and other child rights concluded here today at Kilam.
The training programme was organised by Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) Kulgam in collaboration with District Administration and UNICEF.
During the programme, more than 200 members of the Village Level Child Protection Committees were oriented with the Juvenile Justice Act 2015, POCSO Act, Child Rights and their roles and responsibilities under Juvenile Justice System and other child rights.
The concerned officers from ICPS informed that in future more such training programs are scheduled to be held in Kulgam during which more members of VLCPCs of different blocks will be sensitised about the JJ ACT 2015, POCSO ACT 2012 and other child rights.
