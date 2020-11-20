Navin Choudhary meets Dairy Entrepreneurs, farmers

SRINAGAR: Principal Secretary, Navin Kumar Choudhary, today held an extensive interaction with progressive dairy farmers and entrepreneurs of Valley at Directorate of Agriculture, Lal Mandi Srinagar.
The meeting was attended by Director Animal Husbandry, Director Industries, President FCIK, milk processing unit holders, dairy entrepreneurs, farmers and other stakeholders.
Principal Secretary had a threadbare discussion on various issues pertaining to achievement of the target of doubling the farmers income and other issues of dairy sector.
Principal Secretary said that the government is providing hand holding training for doubling of farmers income by way of establishing dairy units, milk processing facilities, augmenting chilling capacities, establishment of cattle feed manufacturing plants, silage making units, hydroponics, providing subsidize cattle feed to farmers besides providing milking equipments to farmers.
Meanwhile, Navin advised the dairy entrepreneurs to increase the production of milk and milk products to cater to not only the local demand but also explore possibilities for reversing the trend of import from other states. He encouraged the dairy farm unit holders to take due care of environment by availing various novel eco-friendly departmental initiatives viz establishment of vermi- compost, gobar gas plants, cow dung drying and other such interventions.
SRINAGAR: Principal Secretary, Navin Kumar Choudhary, today held an extensive interaction with progressive dairy farmers and entrepreneurs of Valley at Directorate of Agriculture, Lal Mandi Srinagar.