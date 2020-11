Poonch: The Mughal road, connecting Shopian and Poonch districts, has been closed even as authorities rescued 19 persons including a minor who had got trapped amid fresh snowfall along the road Thursday night, officials said.

SSP Poonch Ramesh Angral saod that all the persons were provided food and other logistic facilities at Poshana.

As per DySP Traffic Rajouri, the road has been closed due to slippery condition adding it would be opened depending upon weather conditions. (GNS)

