Militants escape after brief exchange of fire in Pulwama

‘Inputs suggested Jaish commander was hiding in the area’
Anantnag: An unknown number of militants are believed to have escaped the cordon and search operation of government forces here in Parigam area of Pulwama district after a brief exchange of fire.
The cordon was still intact when this report was filed.
The operation was launched Thursday afternoon following specific inputs regarding presence of militants in Parigam area. “While the cordon was being laid, the militants opened indiscriminate fire in a bid to escape,” a senior police officer from the area said.
He said that no further contact could be established after the initial exchange of fire and the militants are believed to have escaped.
“We are, however, combing the area and the search operation is going on,” the officer said.
Police sources told Kashmir Reader that a Jaish-e-Muhammad commander, of Pakistani origin, was believed to be hiding in the area. “That is what the inputs suggested,” police sources said.
The cordon was meanwhile reinforced and additional forces were brought in as the area has been sealed and door-to-door searches continue.