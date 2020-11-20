Meets CA store association, takes stock of their issues

SRINAGAR: Principal Secretary, Navin Kumar Choudhary, today held a meeting with the members of Controlled Atmosphere (CA) Store owners association.
The meeting had a detailed discussion on several important issues including completion of Aglar Grid, Shopian, post harvesting plan of apple and other crops, formation of FPO’s, commercial farming, emerging new class of contract farmers, connection building with national and international buyers and markets.
While encouraging members of association to establish more CA stores, Principal Secretary informed that the government has removed the cap on maximum number of CA stores to be established by any individual. He shared valuable ideas with the association members regarding marketing, packaging and processing to promote the products at different markets outside J&K. He asked them to create Self Help Group through FPOs, establish CA stores, introduce crop diversity besides online platforms to cut brokers.
The association members informed that they will be organizing an event to invite international and national buyers and sought support from government in this regard.