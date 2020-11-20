Measures taken to check infiltration in winter: BSF DG

Srinagar: Amid a spike in infiltration attempts by militants along the Line of Control (LoC), the BSF chief on Thursday said the period before very heavy snowfall in Kashmir is “very suitable” for militants to cross over to this side and that security forces were prepared to tackle the situation.

Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Rakesh Ashtana said the forces were fully prepared to face any challenges on this front.

We are the first line of defence and we are committed and determined to protect the country…,” he said when asked about the continuous infiltration attempts along the LoC.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the flagging off ceremony of the 6th edition of ‘Infinity Ride 2020’ from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to support para-athletes.

Asthana said Pakistan was making increased attempts to infiltrate more militants before the heavy snowfall, but the BSF and all other agencies and forces are prepared and are tackling the situation as best as they can.

“There are attempts to push militants into our country and particularly this period is very suitable for such activities, so all the counter-measures we are taking are very effective and as DG BSF I can tell you we are committed to foil such attempts and we will tackle the situation effectively.

“It is a situation which requires a lot of attention, lot of alertness. This situation is there, no doubt about it and we are facing it, he said.

Referring to the killing of four militants in an encounter in Jammu earlier in the morning, the BSF DG said it was because the forces were alert to the attempts of infiltration from across the border.

PTI

