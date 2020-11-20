Journalist Mudasir Ali passes away

Srinagar: Senior Kashmir journalist, Mudasir Ali passed away Friday morning after suffering a massive cardiac arrest, family sources said. He was 37.

Mudasir’s elder brother, Jehangir Ali, who is also a professional journalist, posted on Facebook this morning about the former’s demise.

Sources said that Mudasir passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest this morning. He had complained of chest pain on Thursday night as per his colleagues at Greater Kashmir, where he was currently working as editor.

The senior journalist hailing from Chrari Sharif in central Kashmir’s Budgam district has long been associated with Greater Kashmir where he has covered major beats including politics over the years before taking the desk job lately.

Management and staff at Kashmir Reader expresses heartfelt condolences and sympathy with the bereaved family on the untimely loss.

Various media organisations, journalist and civil society bodies and bureaucrats and political parties also expressed sympathy and condolences with Mudasir’s family on his sudden death.

Among these include Kashmir Press Club, Kashmir Editors Forum and Doctors Association Kashmir.

A statement issued by Kashmir Press Club, in its condolence message, termed Mudasir’s sudden death as a loss to the journalistic fraternity in Kashmir.

Mudasir was one of the finest and hardworking reporters who earned respect among his colleagues by his work, the KPC said adding his death has left a void that would be difficult to fill.

J&K Government’s official spokesperson, Rohit Kansal and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary also condoled Mudasir’s sudden death on Twitter.

“Deeply saddened to hear of the unfortunate and distressing news of the untimely demise of young journalist Mudassir Ali. My heartfelt condolences to the breaved family, ” Kansal wrote on the microblogging site.

“Unbelievable. I am completely shocked to know of Mudassir Ali’s passing away by cardiac arrest. A promising journalist and fine human being left us so soon. May his soul rest in eternal peace, ” wrote DC Srinagar.

In a statement by J&K National Conference,

Party President Dr Farooq Abdullah, Vice President Omar Abdullah and party leaders express grief and sorrow over the sudden demise of Mudassir.

The leaders, as per the statement, prayed for strength to bereaved family to bear the loss and peace to the departed soul.

People’s Democratic Party too expressed shock over the senior journalist’s sudden demise.

“Shocked to hear about sudden & tragic death of Mudassir Ali, a young Kashmiri journalist working with @GreaterKashmir & @thewire_in, who passed away due to cardiac arrest this morning. We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in eternal peace, ” J&K PDP tweeted.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print