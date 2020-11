Kulgam: An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found near a Masjid in Shurat area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday afternoon.

Official sources said that the IED was detected by Army’s 9RR, CRPF and J&K police near Ahmadia Masjid in Shurat village and was fit in a pipe.

They said Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) teams of the Army and police reached to the spot and destroyed it safely, they added.

A senior police officer confirmed the recovery as well as defusing of the device.(KNO)

