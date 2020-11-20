Div Com, IGP Kashmir reviews poll preparedness

SRINAGAR: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang Kondbarao Pole & Inspector General of Police Shri Vijay Kumar-IPS, today visited North Kashmir’s Bandipora and Kupwara districts to review preparedness for forthcoming elections.
The meeting at District headquarters Bandipora and Kupwara was attended by respective senior Civil/Police officers. The meeting focused on security and other related arrangements pertaining to the forthcoming elections.
IGP Kashmir held a detailed security review meeting with the officers of police and CAPF. He also took extensive review of the security arrangements put in place for ensuring peaceful and smooth forthcoming elections.
IGP Kashmir at both district headquarters was briefed by the concerned Police/CAPF officers about various security measures adopted by them for ensuring peaceful elections. They also presented an overview of the steps initiated by them in the districts to counter the challenges faced at the ground level.
IGP Kashmir stressed on the officers to ensure synergy, better coordination and communication among all the forces and civil administration working at the ground level. He also urged upon the officers to strengthen the general security grid of the area to ensure upcoming elections are held in a peaceful atmosphere. Both the district SSsP were instructed to keep vigil on anti-national elements besides generating specific intelligences and conducting anti terrorist operations along with security forces.