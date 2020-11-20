DDC Election DPEO Kupwara issues notification for phase 6

KUPWARA: The District Panchayat Election Officer Kupwara, Anshul Garg today issued notification for the phase-6th of the District Development Council and Panchayat by-elections, for one DDC constituency viz. Nutnussa in district Kupwara.
Simultaneously, he also issued public notices for vacant seats of 03 Sarpanch and 65 Panch seats falling in the constituency.
As per the notification, the last date for submission of nomination forms is November 26, while scrutiny of nomination papers shall be held on November 27.
The last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 01 while, December 13 is the election date (wherever necessary) for the sixth phase with polling time from 7am to 2pm.
As per data issued by District Election Officer Kupwara, 92 polling stations have been established and 280 Presiding and Polling officers have been appointed.