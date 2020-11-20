Ahead of polls, Div Com warns officers against ‘disrespect, misbehaviour’

Srinagar: Amid preparations for District Development Council (DDC) polls, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir PK Pole has warned of disciplinary action against officers who act with “disrespect or misbehaviour” with Panchs, Sarpanchs and Block Development Council (BDC) chairpersons.

The warning has come after the divisional commissioner received complaints from various public representatives that officers had shown them disrespect or misbehaved with them. Members of the BJP had also accused the police and district authorities in Kulgam of not being serious about their safety.

“Misbehaviour with the public representatives is not only undesirable but also against the conduct rules. The public representatives represent the public at large and by disrespecting them, you are showing disrespect towards the public,” Pole said in his communication to the district magistrates.

Pole has asked public representatives to submit their complaints against erring officials, and has directed officers to act upon the complaint expeditiously.

For those falling out of rule, necessary intimation of the same should be given to the concerned public representatives, Pole has directed.

DDC polls will take place in eight phases from November 28, according to a notification issued by the state election commission.

A senior BJP leader told Kashmir Reader that they are facing a lot of issues at various levels at a time when they are busy preparing for the elections. The most important issue, he said, is lack of security.

“When we inform the officials about the issues, they turn it down with disrespect. We also face misbehaviour at various levels. This has been what we routinely face. Let’s hope the direction coming from the divisional commissioner’s office will make some difference,” he said.

Issues between public representatives and administrators have been perennial in nature. The timing of the directive, though, has come at a time when the government is intent on making the third-tier level of governance active in Kashmir.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print